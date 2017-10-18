What Donald Trump did today, in 8 steps

(CNN)Every day of the Trump presidency feels like a week. Or a month.
You can debate whether Trump's throw-everything-at-the-wall-at-all-times approach is a strategy or just how he does things. What you can't debate is that it makes it very, very hard to keep track of all the things Trump says and does in a day.
So, here's an attempt to catalog all of what he did.
1. In a series of early morning tweets, he suggested the Justice Department should investigate James Comey for starting a letter exonerating Hillary Clinton months before he made the announcement that no charges would be brought.
2. He attacked the NFL for not mandating that its players stand during the national anthem
3. He insisted that the account from Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson of a phone call he made to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger -- in which Trump allegedly said "he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt" -- was totally incorrect. "Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!," he tweeted.
4. He formally came out against the compromise health care deal struck by Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) and Patty Murray (D-Washington). That came less than 24 hours after Trump referred to it as "very good solution."
5. He reiterated he was right and Wilson was wrong about the call with the Myeshia Johnson. "I didn't say what that Congresswoman said," Trump told reporters during a White House meeting on tax reform. "Didn't say it at all. She knows it."
6. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the "proof" Trump was talking about in regards the call was that other people -- including chief of staff John Kelly -- were in the room when he made it. Sanders said no recording of the calls exists. "I didn't say what that Congresswoman said," Trump insisted. "Didn't say it at all. She knows it."
7. He went back to the National Anthem and the NFL, tweeting, "Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem."
8. He sent the father of a service member killed in Afghanistan in June a $25,000 check after The Washington Post reported that Trump, this spring, had promised the grieving father the money, but not followed through.
That. Was. One. Day.