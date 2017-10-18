Trump and co. somehow managed to make the phone call controversy worse

(CNN) This again?

President Donald Trump has a unique talent -- and taste -- for making bad situations worse. For making wild claims, then failing to back them up. He was at it -- once again -- on Wednesday morning when he tweeted about his now controversial Tuesday evening conversation with the widow of an American soldier killed in Niger.

That last sentence alone would've been enough to set off a five-alarm fire in any past White House. "Damage control mode," or whatever you want to call it, exists for a reason. But the Trump presidency approaches that concept with disdain. Where his predecessors wielded fire extinguishers, Trump prefers a flame tosser.

And so, he woke up, apparently took in the reviews of his chat, and tweeted this:

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

But first, a quick rewind. How did we get here?