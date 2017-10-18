Donald Trump's totally unpresidential fight over the death of an American soldier

(CNN) President Donald Trump's phone call Tuesday to the widow of a soldier killed in action in Niger has, somehow, turned into a she said/he said situation.

The "she" is Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson who said she was present when Trump called the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson and allegedly told her of her late husband "he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt."

The "he" is Trump, who tweeted this morning that "Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!"

What we now have is this: The President of the United States in a war of words with a Democratic congresswoman -- and, by extension, the widow of a fallen soldier -- over what he said when he called her to offer his condolences after the death of her husband. And both Trump and Wilson are alleging they have "proof" that the other is lying.

This is not the normal course of affairs in a White House -- or, frankly, any level of politics. It speaks -- yet again -- to how Trump has fundamentally altered the way in which a president acts in public or in private.

