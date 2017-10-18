Story highlights The Gallup index dropped below zero for the first time since Election Day

Washington (CNN) The public's view of the economy is a very powerful thing. It can make or break presidents. It can flip chambers of Congress. It can mean the difference between re-election and going home.

And, while Americans' views of the economy have recently been higher than they've been for almost a decade, those views, especially looking to the future, may be hanging in the balance.

Gallup's economic confidence index -- a number based on two survey questions that measure Americans' views on the current state of the national economy in the United States as well as the future outlook of whether the economy is getting better or worse -- has dropped into negative territory for the first time since Election Day.

The strong economy hasn't generated a high approval rating for Trump like it often has for previous presidents, but the question remains whether Trump's low approval rating -- stagnant in the high 30s for months now -- could dip further if the economy started to slow down at all.

