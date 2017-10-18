(CNN) Ever since the 2012 elections, Democrats had looked to the 2018 Senate map with a sense of dread.

10 points or more . The numbers are singularly daunting: 25 Democratic seats up as compared to just nine Republican seats. Of those 25 Democratic seats, 10 are in states that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Half of those are in states Trump won by

The 2018 election, in short, should be a disaster for Senate Democrats. Things looked so bad for Democrats at the end of 2016 that Republicans were beginning to whisper about the real possibility of winning 60 seats -- a filibuster-proof majority -- going into 2019.

And yet, just more than a year removed from the 2018 election, it is Democrats who appear to be on the march -- fueled by a base super-charged by its distaste for Trump and a political environment that suggests the possibility of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

"If the national political environment further deteriorates for Republicans to the point that a wave along the lines of 2014 begins to develop, or they nominate a train wreck or two, Democrats could have a shot at winning the narrowest of majorities," wrote Cook Political Report Senate editor Jennifer Duffy earlier this week

