Washington (CNN) The United States is watching the humanitarian disaster unfolding inside Myanmar and will not be silent in the face of mounting atrocities, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday.

"We really hold the military leadership accountable for what's happening with the Rakhine area," Tillerson told an audience in Washington, referring to the area in western Myanmar where thousands of Rohingya have been killed or forced to flee in recent months.

"What's most important to us is the world can't just stand idly by and be witness to the atrocities that are being reported in that area," he said.

According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims -- many of them women and children -- have fled to Bangladesh since the outbreak of violence at an average of almost 20,000 a day.

In a report released last week, the global body said the actions taken against the Rohingya have been "well-organized, coordinated and systematic, with the intent of not only driving the population out of Myanmar but preventing them from returning to their homes."

