Story highlights The order bars the government from "retaliating" against the teen

The judge orders her to be transported "promptly and without delay"

Washington (CNN) A federal judge has ordered the government to allow a pregnant undocumented teen immigrant in detention in Texas to get an abortion after the Trump administration denied her access to one.

In a two-page decision, DC District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered officials at the Department of Health and Human Services to allow the girl, identified only as Jane Doe, to be transported by a guardian or attorney "promptly and without delay" to an abortion provider to obtain state-mandated counseling and then to obtain the abortion.

The order also bars those officials from "interfering or obstructing" the girl's access, from forcing her to make her decision known to anyone and from "retaliating" against her and the facility where she is over her decision.

The ACLU, representing the girl, filed a lawsuit late last week against the administration.

According to the lawsuit, the unaccompanied 17-year-old is staying in a Texas shelter under the Office of Refugee Resettlement of HHS, which takes custody of undocumented immigrant minors that come to the US without any parents or guardians. She is not able to leave, except to leave the US entirely.

Read More