Washington (CNN) Media mogul Oprah Winfrey squashed any speculation of a potential 2020 presidential bid in a Wednesday interview on "CBS This Morning."

"There will be no running for office of any kind for me," Winfrey said after host Gayle King teased about narrowing her shortlist of vice presidential candidates.

Is @Oprah running for POTUS in 2020? "There will be no running of office of any kind, for me." pic.twitter.com/2T0PJnGDFG — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 18, 2017

"People ask it all the time," King said. "Even I am now starting to think the rules have changed about running for president."

The possibility of a Winfrey run heated up after Donald Trump broke the convention of only career politicians making serious bids for the White House.

But the former talk show host is no stranger to the political arena , often addressing political issues on her eponymous show. And she was an early supporter of Barack Obama's 2008 campaign, giving the then-senator a boost in his primary fight against Hillary Clinton.

