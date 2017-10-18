Mike Pence's brother is running for Congress

Indianapolis (CNN) Mike Pence's older brother Greg Pence is running for the vice president's old congressional seat representing rural eastern Indiana.

Greg Pence, who has not run for office before, filed paperwork with the IRS on Monday launching "Greg Pence for Congress Inc." -- a move to set up his bid for the reliably Republican 6th District seat being vacated by Rep. Luke Messer, who is running for the Senate.

The filing lists Craig Kunkle, a Republican operative who works for former senior Mike Pence aide Marty Obst's consulting firm, as the point of contact. The Associated Press first reported the IRS filing's existence . His entrance into the race had been anticipated for months.

Greg Pence, the eldest of six Pence siblings and the owner of antique malls in southern Indiana, is part of his brother's inner circle.

Republicans have described their dynamic as one in which Greg Pence is blunt and candid with his brother -- though not usually about policy -- and is often part of a very small circle of those closest to Mike Pence who are consulted and deeply involved in major decisions, along with the vice president's wife, Karen Pence.

