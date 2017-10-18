Kevin de León formally announces Senate bid

Story highlights De León never mentioned the name of his chief opponent, Democratic US Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Los Angeles (CNN) Kevin de León formally announced his candidacy for US Senate Wednesday, declaring that it is time for California to lead the resistance to the policies of President Donald Trump.

He never mentioned the name of his chief opponent, Democratic US Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Instead he offered implicit criticisms of her leadership, charging that it was no longer time to be polite or patient -- a reference to her comments earlier this year that voters should be patient with the Trump presidency.

"There is no place for capitulation. Never," said de León, a Democrat who is California's Senate President pro Tempore. He argued the state could no longer "play at the margins."

"The DC playbook is obsolete," de León said. "It's time for the people of California to bring the agenda to Washington, not the other way around."

De León, who was introduced by a young undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, touted his work on immigration and climate change issues. He described himself as a product of the California Dream -- the son of a single mother with a third-grade education and someone who intimately knows what it's like to live below the poverty line.

