Karen Pence unveils her second lady platform

Story highlights Karen Pence is the second lady of the United States

Her platform is art therapy

(CNN) Second lady Karen Pence has a message and a mission: Art therapy is not just arts and crafts.

"From children with cancer to struggling teens to grieving families to people with autism to military service members experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, to those with eating disorders," Pence said Wednesday. "Art therapy is changing lives and it is saving lives."

Pence formally unveiled her "Art Therapy: Healing with the HeART" policy platform and outlined goals for her work as second lady while speaking in Tallahassee, Florida, at Florida State University, which offers a Masters of Science in art therapy.

#ArtTherapy is not well-known, but hope to change that. @floridastate art therapy program one of best in US. Happy to roll out my initiative pic.twitter.com/C97szkglL0 — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) October 18, 2017

Pence is seeking to "elevate the profession so that people understand art therapy is a mental health profession."

"It is not arts and crafts. It is not therapeutic art. When I get out my watercolors and I turn on some music, that makes me feel better. People think that's what we're talking about. That is not art therapy," she said. "For art therapy, you have to have the art and the client and the therapist, the trained therapist who has a clinical psychology background, who is somebody who can lead their client through the process."