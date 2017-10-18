Story highlights He is referring to news that Comey began drafting his Clinton statement months ahead of time

This isn't the first time he's put pressure on the Justice Department

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of James Comey and how the fired FBI director handled the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Responding to reports Comey had drafted a statement on Clinton's email investigation months ahead of delivery, Trump asked: "Where is Justice Dept?"

Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

...people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn't do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

