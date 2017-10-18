Story highlights Sen. John McCain is the chairman of the Senate armed services committee

The Arizona Republican said Wednesday "We deserve to have all the information."

(CNN) Sen. John McCain argued Wednesday that the Trump administration is not being forthcoming about the attack in Niger that left four US soldiers dead and two wounded.

Asked if he thinks Congress should launch an investigation into the attack, the chairman of the Senate armed services committee told reporters that first he would like to get the information that his panel "deserves and needs."

"Then you decide whether a quote investigation is needed or not," he said.

Pressed further on whether the administration was being up front about the ISIS-affiliated attack, McCain answered bluntly: "No."

The Arizona Republican did not go into detail about what kind of information he was looking for, saying only that he was interested in "all the specifics."

