Washington (CNN) The bipartisan Alexander-Murray health care deal has "stalled out" without the support of President Donald Trump, Sen. John Thune, the third-ranking Senate Republican, said Wednesday.

"At the moment it looks like everything has stalled out," Thune said. "So we'll see ‎where it goes from here, if there's a will to kind of put it together and see if there's a path forward."

Trump, after initially backing the plan to restore Obamacare cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility, opposed the measure Wednesday.

"I think the President's view, which is most of our view, is that we need a repeal and replace plan for ‎Obamacare. But we haven't had the votes, we haven't had 50 votes for that yet," Thune said. "So this was sort of a bridge to that I think and something that would deal with the near term need for stability in the market. But if the President is not on board with it, then it's hard to feature how it gets enough Republicans to pass in the Senate."

Senate finance committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said he opposes the deal.

