Haley tells UN Security Council to follow Trump on Iran

(CNN) United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned Wednesday that the UN Security Council was being "played" by Iran and accused her diplomatic colleagues of "letting them get away" with a long list of violations of international law and United Nations resolutions.

In a Security Council session that was due to be devoted to the Israeli-Palestinian deadlock, Haley ranged further in the Middle East, accusing Tehran of fomenting terrorism in Lebanon and Yemen, firing ballistic missiles counter to the spirit of the historic nuclear deal, imprisoning foreign journalists and tourists and allowing Iranian leaders to travel in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

"Where is the outrage of this council?" Haley asked. She told the UN to not just focus on the nuclear agreement but to pay attention to a host of violations in other areas.

Haley warned that when a "rogue regime starts down the path of ballistic missiles it tells us we will soon have another North Korea on our hands." She noted international approval of Iran's compliance of the nuclear pact so far, which is designed to freeze Iran's nuclear program. "Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance with the nuclear deal while it brazenly violates the other limits on its behavior." She added: "This must stop."

Haley's criticisms sought to weaken support for the nuclear deal at the Council, which formally endorsed the measure. However, US allies are still firmly backing the agreement. Jonathan Allen, the United Kingdom's deputy UN ambassador, said the UK stands committed to the pact, which caps Iran's nuclear program for 10 years.

