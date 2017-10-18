Gold Star widow: I wish Trump had called me

(CNN) Gold Star widow Whitney Hunter says she was told to expect a phone call from President Trump after her husband was killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan, but that call did not come.

"I never received the phone call," Hunter told CNN anchor Brianna Keilar.

Hunter said she was informed by her casualty officer that the White House had given word the President would call. She said she was told to stay by her phone for a couple of days.

"I don't like that I was told that I would receive the phone call but then I never did," continued Hunter, speaking Wednesday on CNN's "Newsroom." "[I] lost my husband in defense of this nation and that's something that I will treasure forever, knowing that I married a hero."

Hunter said she was "extremely honored" to meet with Vice President Mike Pence at the transfer of her husband's remains, and that he was a "very genuine human being" and had "shared his condolences."

