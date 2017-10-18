Gold Star father: Trump's words misconstrued

(CNN) The father of a slain US serviceman told CNN he believes critics of President Donald Trump's reported comments to a soldier's widow mistook his intended meaning.

Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, said the President told the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed during an ambush in Niger, "He knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt."

Wilson, who said she heard the remarks via speakerphone, called them "insensitive." Trump has said Wilson "fabricated" the comments. The White House has declined to comment, calling the conversation private.

But Gold Star Father Craig Gross, whose son was Cpl. Frank Robert Gross, said Trump's "words are basically being taken and misconstrued."

"President Trump is doing a lot of good things as far as Gold Star families are concerned," Gross said. "I believe that if you interviewed him personally, one on one, you would find that he is very, very empathetic and very compassionate, not only toward Gold Star families but also in regards to our active duty."

