Holder: Trump 'crossed the line' saying Obama didn't call Gold Star families

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump went too far when he falsely claimed that former President Barack Obama had not called the families of slain soldiers, former Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday.

"Mr. President, you crossed the line there," Holder said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

The former Democratic prosecutor continued: "And you know, I understand you've got a tough job. I generally hold my powder, but that was a line that you crossed."

Holder, a top ally of Obama's who was attorney general for the first six years of his presidency, said Trump's comments made him feel he needed to speak out.

"To imply that President Obama was not appropriately sensitive, was not appropriately involved, was something that I was simply not going to allow to go unaddressed," Holder said. "That made me mad in a way that few other things have."

