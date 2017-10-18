Story highlights Sanders said Wednesday there is no recording of the call

But she said multiple people were in the room listening to the President

(CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Rep. Frederica Wilson's conduct regarding President Donald Trump's call with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, is "appalling and disgusting."

"I think it is appalling what the congresswoman has done and the way she has politicized this issue and the way she is trying to make this about something that it isn't," Sanders said Wednesday. "This was a President who loves our country very much, who has the greatest level of respect for men and women in uniform and wanted to call and offer condolences to the family."

She added: "And I think to try to create something from that that the congresswoman is doing is frankly appalling and disgusting."

The Florida Democrat was in the car during the call and was the first to tell reporters that Trump offended the family during the call.

