Washington (CNN)White House chief of staff John Kelly might not have been specifically aware President Donald Trump was going to raise his son's death during an interview earlier this week, press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
"I know he has spoken to Gen. Kelly multiple times yesterday and today. I am not sure if he knew of that specific comment, but they had certainly spoken about it," Sanders said. "And he is aware and they have spoken several times since then."
But Kelly "is disgusted by the way this has been politicized and that the focus has come on the process, and not the fact that American lives were lost. I think he is disgusted and frustrated by that," Sanders said, pointing the finger at media coverage.
"If he has any anger, it is towards that," she said.
Trump, in defense of his claim that President Barack Obama didn't call the loved ones of fallen soldiers, floated the idea Tuesday that reporters ask Kelly, a retired general, whether Obama called him after his son died in Afghanistan.
The comment came during an interview on Fox News Radio.
"As far as other presidents, I don't know, you could ask Gen. Kelly, did he get a call from Obama? I don't know what Obama's policy was," Trump had said.
Kelly's son Robert died when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan in 2010. Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, was a lieutenant general at the time.
Kelly, according to media reports, has tried to keep his son's death private.
The Washington Post, in a 2011 profile of Kelly, reported that the general asked a Marine Corps officer not to mention his son's death when he was introduced at a St. Louis event days after his son was killed.