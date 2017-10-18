Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly might not have been specifically aware President Donald Trump was going to raise his son's death during an interview earlier this week, press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

"I know he has spoken to Gen. Kelly multiple times yesterday and today. I am not sure if he knew of that specific comment, but they had certainly spoken about it," Sanders said. "And he is aware and they have spoken several times since then."

But Kelly "is disgusted by the way this has been politicized and that the focus has come on the process, and not the fact that American lives were lost. I think he is disgusted and frustrated by that," Sanders said, pointing the finger at media coverage.

"If he has any anger, it is towards that," she said.

