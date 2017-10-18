This is why Donald Trump flip-flopped on healthcare

Washington (CNN) On Tuesday afternoon at a news conference with the Greek Prime Minister, President Donald Trump was asked about the Affordable Care Act and his decision to end subsidies to insurance companies to incentivize them to cover lower-income Americans. Here's what he said:

"If you look at insurance companies and you take a good, strong look at the numbers, you'll see, since the formation of Obamacare, they're up 400%, 450%, 250%, 300%. They've made a fortune, the insurance companies.

So when I knocked out the hundreds of millions of dollars a month being paid back to the insurance companies by politicians, I must tell you, that wanted me to continue to pay this, I said I'm not going to do it. This is money that goes to the insurance companies to line their pockets, to raise up their stock prices. And they've had a record run. They've had an incredible run, and it's not appropriate."

Seems fine, right? And consistent with Trump's original messaging on why he agreed to end the subsidies.

Then came another question for Trump during that news conference -- a question that touched on a bipartisan deal between Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, and Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat, on health care that had been announced even as Trump was speaking.