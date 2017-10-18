Washington (CNN) The Justice Department is taking its war on drugs worldwide.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the first-of-its-kind indictment against two Chinese nationals who were allegedly manufacturing and trafficking to the US fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, substances that can be 50 times as potent as heroin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 20,000 Americans were killed by fentanyl and fentanyl analogues in 2016.

The Chinese nationals were using the Internet and dark web to sell fentanyl to US customers, many of whom were too inexperienced or unaware to realize they were buying the highly pure substance, Rosenstein told reporters Tuesday.

"They use multiple identities to disguise their activities and their shipments and to obscure the trail of profits going back to China," Rosenstein said. "They take advantage of the fact that the fentanyl molecule can be altered in numerous ways to create a fentanyl analogue that is not listed as illegal under US or Chinese law. When regulators are able to identify the new fentanyl and make it illegal, the distributors quickly switch to a new, unlisted fentanyl analogue."

