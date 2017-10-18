Cruz, Sanders to debate tax reform in CNN town hall

Story highlights Republicans have agreed to a tax cut that would cost $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years

Watch CNN's tax reform town hall debate on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

Washington (CNN) As the Senate gets ready to make a major move on tax reform, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will participate in a CNN town hall debate Wednesday night to discuss efforts to overhaul the tax code.

CNN's Jake Tapper, anchor and chief Washington correspondent, and CNN's Dana Bash, chief political correspondent, will moderate the debate, which takes place in Washington at 9 p.m. ET

According to the tax reform "framework" that Republicans released last month, the plan would lower the corporate rate to 20%, reduce the number of income tax brackets from seven to three, double the standard deduction, increase the child tax credit and repeal the estate tax.

Many key details are still missing and Republicans have yet to release the full bill, waiting on the Senate to first pass a budget resolution. House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady suggested last week that the legislative process in the House would begin soon after the budget was passed.

So far Republicans have agreed to a tax cut that would cost $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years. While Trump officials and Republican leaders argue that economic growth will pay for the cuts, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, has been adamant that he won't vote for any tax reform bill that will add to the deficit.