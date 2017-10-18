Story highlights Corey Lewandowski is President Donald Trump's former campaign manager

(CNN) President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared on Capitol Hill for a closed-door interview with the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Lewandowski is the latest senior official in Trump's orbit who has met with the committee as part of its investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Lewandowski was interviewed by the committee's staff.

Lewandowski said earlier this year that he did not have any contact with Russian officials and if there was contact made by Manafort or others on the campaign, Trump did not know about it.

