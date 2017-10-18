Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Attorney General Jeff Sessions has not been interviewed by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller and "and has not been asked for one" in relation to the department's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
The news came after Sessions was asked by members of the Senate judiciary committee during a hearing whether the special counsel's office had reached out to interview him.
"I would just say, Sen. (Richard) Blumenthal, my staff handed me a note that I have not been asked for an interview at this point," he responded, after first saying he wasn't sure. "My office certainly hasn't been contacted with regard to that. Maybe you better check your source."
He was also repeatedly questioned by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy on whether he had already been interviewed by the counsel, to which he replied "no."
Special counsel investigators were expected to begin interviewing current and former White House staff regarding the Russian probe in recent weeks, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus was interviewed by Mueller's team Friday, according to a statement from Priebus' attorney.
Sessions had previously recused himself from any involvement in the Russia investigation due to his role as a prominent campaign adviser and surrogate during Trump's election. As a result, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller to be special counsel.