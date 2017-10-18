Story highlights Session says he's never interviewed, nor been asked to be interviewed

The attorney general was repeatedly asked about it by Democrats on Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions has not been interviewed by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller and "and has not been asked for one" in relation to the department's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The news came after Sessions was asked by members of the Senate judiciary committee during a hearing whether the special counsel's office had reached out to interview him.

"I would just say, Sen. (Richard) Blumenthal, my staff handed me a note that I have not been asked for an interview at this point," he responded, after first saying he wasn't sure. "My office certainly hasn't been contacted with regard to that. Maybe you better check your source."

He was also repeatedly questioned by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy on whether he had already been interviewed by the counsel, to which he replied "no."

