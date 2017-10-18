Story highlights Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment at work

"Awareness has been raised, but ... we have not held everyone accountable," she said

(CNN) The Harvey Weinstein scandal suggests workplace conditions have not improved nearly enough for women in the 26 years since then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas was accused of workplace sexual harassment, his accuser, Anita Hill, told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday.

"We do have to ask ourselves in this moment: How far have we come to equality? How close are we if, in fact, women are having to endure this kind of behavior in their day-to-day lives, in the workplace and on the street?" Hill said.

"And if we ask ourselves that question, we need to also ask, today, for our leadership, whether it's in the public or private sector, to step up and tell us what they're going to do to stop the problem," she said.

Weinstein, a Hollywood executive accused by several women of sexual harassment and assault over decades, also has dismissed some accusers, telling CNN through a spokeswoman that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied." He apologized in a statement for "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past."

