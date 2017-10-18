Story highlights Sen. Al Franken grilled Jeff Sessions during a Senate judiciary hearing Wednesday

The now attorney general was a top advocate for Donald Trump's candidacy

Washington (CNN) Jeff Sessions told Democratic Sen. Al Franken Wednesday that he had no "improper discussions" with the Russians in a tense exchange during the attorney general's hearing with the Senate judiciary committee Wednesday.

"Not being able to recall what you discussed with him is very different than saying, 'I have not had communications with the Russians,'" Franken said. "The ambassador from Russia is Russian. And how your responses morphed from, 'I did not have communications with the Russians' to 'I did not discuss substantive, I did not discuss the political campaign' and then finally going to, 'I did not discuss interference in the election.' That, to me, is moving the goal posts every time. ... By the end, we're going to a 75-yard field goal."

"Let me just say, without hesitation, that I conducted no improper discussions with Russians at any time regarding a campaign or any other item facing this country," Sessions started his answer, before an aside about time.

"Mr. Chairman, I don't have to sit here and listen --" Sessions continued before being interrupted.

"You're the one who's testifying," Franken responded.

