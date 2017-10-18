What we learned from the first way, way too early 2020 New Hampshire primary poll

Story highlights Bernie Sanders earned 31% in the poll and Joe Biden earned 24% on the Democratic side

Only 47% of likely GOP voters say they are voting for Donald Trump on the Republican side

Washington (CNN) We're still 1,112 days away from the next presidential election, but that isn't stopping your first look at what to expect in the New Hampshire primary.

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire -- more than two years before the primary will take place -- at least starts to give a landscape of the status quo before candidates start declaring their bids.

It's still really, really, really early to be talking about this, obviously. Neither President Donald Trump nor Sen. Bernie Sanders -- the two eventual winners of the New Hampshire primary -- were listed as options in this poll at this point in the 2016 cycle.

And we have a whole round of midterm elections coming in 2018, plus two important gubernatorial races in less than a month.

But the all-important New Hampshire primary, preceded by only the Iowa caucuses, gave Sanders momentum into the rest of the primary season and propelled Trump to his first victory. It matters.

