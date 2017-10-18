The future of China: Muscle

Story highlights Kerry Brown: Xi Jinping's speech to the 19th Party Congress laid bare China's mission to be rich, strong and powerful

His message's nationalist tone "grates with the outside world," writes Brown

Kerry Brown is a professor of Chinese studies at King's College London and director of the Lau China Institute. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) China is on a mission. That much at least one can conclude from the nearly three-and-a-half hour speech that President Xi Jinping gave in Beijing at the start of the 19th Communist Party Congress.

"Mission" is an all-important word that Xi used many times, often beside the other familiar term, "modernization." China has a mission to be a rich, strong, powerful place in the next two to three decades, Xi said Wednesday. This is a potent message . It is not surprising that Xi devoted so much time to conveying it. It is also probably about the only single message he can speak to with his diverse audience and not receive any dissent in response -- at least domestically.

Kerry Brown

In speaking so much about China's role in the world, the most senior leader of the party running it is also admitting that China also needs that world -- needs better-quality intellectual, trade and security dialogue with it.

The problem with this message also creates a shrill nationalist tone -- and that grates with the outside world.

When it came in particular to Hong Kong, Taiwan and dealing with the South and East China seas, Xi's language was categorical and strong. No space for anything looking remotely like it would lead to separatism, he said. No engagement with ideas of compromise and pluralism. There is a hint of jubilation in the way Xi talks about these issues now.

Read More