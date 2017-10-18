Stop the politics and honor the fallen

Story highlights John Kirby: Put aside the insensitivity Trump may have shown soldier's widow and focus not on politics, but on her family's pain

CNN National Security Analyst John Kirby is a retired rear admiral in the US Navy who served as a spokesman for both the State and Defense departments in the Obama administration. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The bickering over President Trump's phone call to the grieving widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson needs to stop.

Put aside for a moment that Mr. Trump didn't acknowledge for more than a week the deaths of four American soldiers fighting ISIS in Niger. Put aside for a moment that he publicized the fact he would be making calls and sending letters. Put aside, even, that in the midst of one of those calls, he may have made an insensitive remark regarding what Sgt. Johnson knew "he signed up for."

Put all that aside ... just for a moment. And focus on Myeshia Johnson , her family and, most especially, her children. Take one long look at the images of that young woman collapsed across the flag-draped casket of her equally young husband and tell me how in the hell you can justify politicizing this tragedy.

There are two bright, beautiful kids right now -- 6-year-old Ah'leeysa and toddler Ladavid Johnson Jr. -- who will never see their father again, never feel his warm embrace, never sit atop his shoulders, never hear him say how much he loves them.

Ah'leeysa may one day be comforted by memories of her daddy, but it's doubtful little Ladavid Jr. will. And then there is the Johnson's unborn child, who will never know his or her soldier father.

