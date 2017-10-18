Health care compromise a win (if it ever gets a shot)

Story highlights Timothy Jost: The Murray-Alexander health care compromise could be a win for ordinary Americans

But Congress may not be able to pass the bill and President Trump may not support the legislation, Jost writes

Timothy Jost is an emeritus professor of law at Washington and Lee University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) This summer, as Senate Republicans put forward strictly partisan Affordable Care Act repeal measures, Sen. John McCain called for the Senate to return to "regular" order to address health reform. After Republican repeal attempts repeatedly failed, Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray, the leaders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee did just that.

They heard testimony from governors, insurance commissioners, stakeholders and experts on what was needed to fix problems with the ACA. This week, as a result of that process, they reached a deal "in principle" on proposed compromise legislation to stabilize premiums under the ACA.

President Trump is sending mixed signals: On Tuesday, he commended the senators' " bipartisan work ." By Wednesday he was already criticizing and backing away from it.

Let's assume, however, that the senators will move forward on their proposal just the same. Just what's on the table here?

It is tempting to evaluate compromise legislation with a scorecard: What did Democrats and Republicans win or lose? But the really important question is whether millions who purchase individual market coverage governed by the ACA win or lose. To their numbers might be added millions of Americans, many of whom likely have pre-existing conditions, who have employer coverage but are just a pink slip away from needing to find individual market coverage.