People don't sign up to die, but to serve

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a CNN contributor and a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) In 2013, I wrote a story about how death benefits would not be paid to families who had lost their children in the Afghanistan war -- families which, overnight, had become Gold Star families -- because the government shutdown, then in place, meant there were no funds to fulfill this national obligation. America failed those serving it -- and their relatives.

I mentioned the story to several people, and one of them told me it was very sad. But "this is what they signed up for," they said. The idea shocked me. Because if you spend time around folks in uniform, you will know this: People don't sign up to die. They sign up to serve. Knowing the risk that comes with putting your life on the line isn't the same as raising your hand to not come home.

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

My shock at the statement gave way to resignation. And in the years reporting my book "Ashley's War," I had the privilege of spending time with a Gold Star family as it learned to live alongside its loss. I started to notice the things educated people in elite villages like Palo Alto and Washington felt comfortable saying about service members and how removed the reality of Fayetteville, North Carolina, or Columbus, Georgia, felt from so much of America.

Here's the truth: The idea that people "know what they signed up for" is simply one more symptom of a nation so removed from its wars that it makes superheroes of those who serve. That is easier than the reality of knowing that it is real-life, three-dimensional people who take on the risk of putting on a uniform. If we make them superhuman, free from fear, willing to die for all of us, elevated on a distant pedestal, we can forget they have wives, they have husbands, they are moms and dads, and that they intend to come home from harm's way just as we would if we answered the country's call to serve.

If we make them "other," if we imagine them as unlike us, it makes it easier for us to bear the depth of loss that would accompany their death in the event such a tragedy occurs. Their families were prepared for it, we tell ourselves. Their families knew it could happen, that it was a risk, we say.

