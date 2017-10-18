Story highlights Jason Day opens up on struggles following mother's cancer diagnosis

Australian golfer hasn't won a PGA Tour event in 2017

(CNN) Former world No. 1 Jason Day has admitted he "didn't want to be on the golf course" this year following his mother Dening's cancer diagnosis.

Already without a father from an early age, the Australian major-winner's form has suffered since news earlier this year she might have had as little as 12 months to live.

A 3-4 cm mass was successfully removed from her left lung in March.

"My mum getting lung cancer was very difficult," Day told reporters Tuesday ahead of this week's CJ Cup in South Korea.

"I don't have any grandparents. I don't have my dad. I don't have anyone. If I lost my mum all I would have would be my two sisters."

JUST WATCHED CNN Sport speaks to Jason Day and his mother in 2011 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN Sport speaks to Jason Day and his mother in 2011 04:54

