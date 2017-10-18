Kevin Smith to donate Weinstein project residuals to women's nonprofit

Story highlights Smith addressed the Weinstein scandal during his podcast

(CNN) Kevin Smith got his big break courtesy of Harvey Weinstein and the famous filmmaker is no longer happy about that.

In the wake of the Weinstein sex scandal, Smith said he will donate the future residuals from the projects he did with the now disgraced mogul to a women's organization.

Weinstein is the subject of allegations from several women who have accused him of misconduct that range from harassment to rape. Through a spokesperson, he has "unequivocally" denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

During his "Hollywood Babble-On" podcast with Ralph Garman, which was recorded last Friday and posted Tuesday, Smith said, "My entire career is tied up with the man."

"Everything I did in the beginning has his name on it," Smith said. "And I spent many years lionizing him."

