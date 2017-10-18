Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir tie the (diamond-studded) knot

Story highlights The pair got married Tuesday in Miami

It was a star-studded event

(CNN) Just like his proposal, naturally Gucci Mane's wedding was so "Icy."

The rapper married his love of seven years, model and beauty/fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'oir live Tuesday on BET as part of their 10-part wedding special series "The Mane Event."

The couple are hip hop royalty and their lavish $1.7 million wedding was billed as the wedding of the year.

There were diamonds everywhere (the bride reportedly walked down the aisle on them and the groom wore a diamond-studded bow tie) and everyone, including the guests, wore white to the event, which was held at the Four Seasons in Miami.

There was even a white carpet instead of red to greet all the celebrity guests, many of whom were interviewed as part of BET's white carpet coverage leading up to the ceremony.