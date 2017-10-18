Breaking News

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir tie the (diamond-studded) knot

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:32 AM ET, Wed October 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Keyshia Ka&#39;Oir and Gucci Mane attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Story highlights

  • The pair got married Tuesday in Miami
  • It was a star-studded event

(CNN)Just like his proposal, naturally Gucci Mane's wedding was so "Icy."

The rapper married his love of seven years, model and beauty/fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'oir live Tuesday on BET as part of their 10-part wedding special series "The Mane Event."
The couple are hip hop royalty and their lavish $1.7 million wedding was billed as the wedding of the year.
    There were diamonds everywhere (the bride reportedly walked down the aisle on them and the groom wore a diamond-studded bow tie) and everyone, including the guests, wore white to the event, which was held at the Four Seasons in Miami.
    There was even a white carpet instead of red to greet all the celebrity guests, many of whom were interviewed as part of BET's white carpet coverage leading up to the ceremony.
    Read More
    Social media was flooded with images from the ceremony and celebration.

    Mr and Mrs Davis #TheManeEvent #GucciMane #KeyshiaKaoir #XclusiveHit

    A post shared by XclusiveHit Media (@xclusivehit) on

    Pretty Suh ? @keyshiakaoir ❄️💥❄️ #TheManeEvent

    A post shared by KEEM.876🇯🇲 (@keem.876) on

    The guest list included celebs such as fellow rappers Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, and Rick Ross, mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, singer Monica, reality star Kim Zolciak and a host of others.

    🍦 1 0 1 7 #TheManeEvent

    A post shared by @z1079 (@z1079) on

    On the way to Wop Wedding , looking like it !!!

    A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

    Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. #themaneevent #instablog #fashionblog #phashionphorward

    A post shared by Phyllis (@phashionphorward) on

    Well wishes from fans and friends poured in on Twitter and Instagram as viewers followed along with the ceremony.
    Gucci Mane famously proposed to his love last year with a 25-carat diamond ring on the Kiss Cam during an Atlanta Hawks basketball game.
    Related: Gucci Mane proposes at Atlanta Hawks game
    The couple met in 2010 after the rapper spotted Ka'oir in XXL magazine and requested she appear in one of his music videos.
    The rapper served a three-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon starting in 2013 and has credited Ka'oir with helping him start a new life, which included shedding weight and cleaning up his inner circle.
    "We had our ups and downs, 'cause I would mess up and do stupid junk, but she had my back through all of it," he told the New York Times last year.