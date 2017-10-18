Gord Downie of Tragically Hip dies at 53

(CNN) Gord Downie, frontman of the Canadian rock band Tragically Hip, has died, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

He was 53.

The statement was released via the band's official Twitter account and posted on its website.

The singer announced last year he had been diagnosed in December 2015 with terminal brain cancer.

Tragically Hip toured in summer 2016 as a way of dealing with the singer's diagnosis.

"This feels like the right thing to do now, for Gord, and for all of us," the band said at the time in a statement.

Born in Kingston, Ontario, Downie loved playing hockey and became a lifelong fan of the Boston Bruins, which was strengthened by his godfather, Harry Sinden, serving as the team's coach and general manager.

But he loved music and songwriting even more.

Formed in 1984, the Hip, as the band is commonly called, became one of Canada's premiere groups with hits such as "Wheat Kings," "Bobcaygeon" and "Ahead by a Century."

City and Colour's Dallas Green t old The Canadian Press in June 2016 that Downie was "the gold standard -- the way he writes and cares about music and the way he cares about the song."

"If you're a musician and you're born in Canada it's in your DNA to like the Tragically Hip," Green said.

Downie also released five solo albums from 2001 to 2016, which only increased fans' adoration of him.

And as much as Canada loved Downie, he loved it back.

He was known for championing the causes of the country's indigenous people, social justice and the environment.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement that touched on Downie's role as an influencer on Canada's culture.

"For almost five decades, Gord Downie uncovered and told the stories of Canada," Trudeau said. "He was the frontman of one of Canada's most iconic bands, a rock star, artist, and poet whose evocative lyrics came to define a country.

"The Tragically Hip's music invited us to explore places we had never been -- from Mistaken Point to Churchill -- and helped us understand each other, while capturing the complexity and vastness of the place we call home," the statement said.

"Gord's command of language was profound. He painted landscapes with his words, elevating Canadian geography, historical figures, and myths. When he spoke, he gave us goosebumps and made us proud to be Canadian. Our identity and culture are richer because of his music, which was always raw and honest -- like Gord himself."

Tributes to the late singer poured in on social media.

Gord Downie was an inspiration to us all. His music is an essential part of the soundtrack of Canada. His diagnosis was heartbreaking but he faced illness with courage and a commitment to continue doing what he loved. He will be missed. — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 18, 2017

He not only touched, but inspired so many Canadians. May we all remember the characteristics that made Gord Downie a great Canadian. 🙏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/MLRQLrYBBz — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) October 18, 2017

RIP Gord Downie. 🇨🇦 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2017

it's a sad sad day for Canada and Canadian music... rest in peace Gord.. and thank you... pic.twitter.com/canJevOCDw — Rush (@rushtheband) October 18, 2017