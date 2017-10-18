Emma Stone, Julianne Moore call on Americans to 'reject the NRA's dangerous agenda'

Story highlights Celebrities appeared in a video to show voters exactly how to call their local lawmakers

The video tackles two pieces of gun legislation that are being weighed in Conress

(CNN) Hollywood is asking for America's help on gun laws.

Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, Sheryl Crow, Elizabeth Banks and dozens of other celebrities and influencers appeared in a YouTube video published Wednesday that calls on Americans to weigh in on two pieces of gun legislation making their way through Congress.

"How To Call Congress" shows celebrities instructing viewers on how to contact Congress to reject a bill that would roll back laws on gun silencer safety and one that would allow qualified individuals to carry guns into states that allow carry concealed firearms.

The video comes on the heels of modern American history's deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month that took the lives of 59 individuals.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are behind the video, which was directed by Julianne Moore's husband, Bart Freundlich.

Read More