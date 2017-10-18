Emma Stone, Julianne Moore call on Americans to 'reject the NRA's dangerous agenda'

Story highlights
(CNN)Hollywood is asking for America's help on gun laws.
Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, Sheryl Crow, Elizabeth Banks and dozens of other celebrities and influencers appeared in a YouTube video published Wednesday that calls on Americans to weigh in on two pieces of gun legislation making their way through Congress.
"How To Call Congress" shows celebrities instructing viewers on how to contact Congress to reject a bill that would roll back laws on gun silencer safety and one that would allow qualified individuals to carry guns into states that allow carry concealed firearms.
The video comes on the heels of modern American history's deadliest mass shooting in Las Vegas earlier this month that took the lives of 59 individuals.
Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are behind the video, which was directed by Julianne Moore's husband, Bart Freundlich.
"Everyone wants to know how they can help after Las Vegas," Freundlich said in a statement. "I was really moved and heartened by the response of so many friends and colleagues who jumped at the opportunity to be a part of making this video."
The celebrities in the video tell viewers to text "REJECT" to 644-33, which then connects them with their local lawmakers. It then provides a script of exactly what one should say when reach their representatives or their voicemails.
Their goal is send one million calls to "reject the NRA's dangerous agenda," according to a press release.
Moore, who is the chair of the Everytown Creative Council, said in a press release, "No matter what our day jobs are, we all have a role to play in the fight for gun safety and I'm thrilled that my friends and colleagues have stepped up to encourage more people to take action."