(CNN) Chelsea Handler is saying farewell to her self-titled talk show on Netflix to dive deeper into what she feels is her next chapter -- activism.

The talk show host announced on Twitter she will not be doing a third season of "Chelsea," saying the presidential election and "the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me."

"From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation," she wrote. "For those reasons, I've decided not to return for another season of 'Chelsea' and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me."

Handler said her goal is to "be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaning fun way."

Her plans include traveling the country to meet people "I don't know enough about," speaking at colleges and working with Emily's List to campaign "for candidates who are fighting for women's rights."

