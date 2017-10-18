Kenya electoral official resigns over concerns about upcoming vote

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) A senior member of Kenya's electoral commission has resigned, saying the organization is "under siege" and cannot guarantee a credible presidential election next week.

In a statement, Roselyn Akombe said she had quit the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission because fellow commissioners had become increasingly partisan and were unwilling to "be frank with the Kenyan people."

Akombe, who issued her statement Tuesday from New York, said she had agonized over the decision to quit but said the commission had "become a party to the crisis" and that potentially lives were at stake.

"It is not too late to save our country from this crisis," she said. "We need just a few men and women of integrity to stand up and say that we cannot proceed with the election on (October 26) as currently planned."

Police spray water cannons to disperse opposition protesters last week in Kisumu, Kenya.

'Be courageous'

Akombe highlighted concerns over last-minute changes to election-related technology and results transmission, rushed training of staff because of fears of protest violence and the intimidation of electoral commissioners and staff.

She also accused commissioners of coming to meetings "ready to vote along party lines" and being unwilling to discuss issues, including the safety of staff and voters.

"We need the commission to be courageous and speak out, that this election as planned cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election," she said.

"Our people are resilient. Our people are patient. What we are faced today is a political crisis that cannot be solved by the commission alone. Let us solve the political crisis we have at hand and then chart the way forward toward a credible presidential election."

In an interview with the BBC , Akombe said she had received numerous threats while in Kenya and did "not feel safe enough to be able to go home."

We regret the resignation of Commissioner Dr Akombe. We will provide more details in due course — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) October 18, 2017

The electoral commission has not commented on Akombe's statement beyond saying it regretted her resignation.

Unrest fears

Speaking with CNN on Friday, opposition leader Odinga said his coalition did not want to "facilitate another rigging of elections" by taking part in a vote where none of the issues that led to the annulment of the first vote were resolved.

He urged the replacement of some electoral commission personnel, among other changes.

The continued uncertainty has raised fears of wider unrest in the east African nation, which has suffered bloody election-related violence in the past, particularly in 2007.

Riot police fire tear gas against opposition supporters during an October 11 protest in Nairobi.

Last week, the government called for a ban on demonstrations in the central business districts of Kenya's three main cities -- the capital of Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu -- citing security fears.

Police and opposition supporters have clashed in recent days in Nairobi, Kisumu and elsewhere. On October 11, police tried to deter opposition protesters from marching on the headquarters of the electoral commission in downtown Nairobi by firing bullets in the air and releasing tear gas.