Thousands 'Walk for Freedom' to fight modern slavery

Photos: New York – On October 14 2017, tens of thousands of people around the world took part in the "Walk for Freedom" to help combat modern day slavery. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Amsterdam – Organized by anti-human trafficking group A21 , the walk was held in 400 locations across 51 nations to help bring awareness and funding to stop slavery. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Brussels – The walks have been held every year since 2014, to raise awareness about the estimated 40 million men, women, and children who are trapped in slavery. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Sydney – Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, generating more than $150 billion every year, according to the International Labour Organization Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Copenhagen – By fundraising and rallying thousands of people to the cause, organizers hope the event will be a catalyst for the rescue and rehabilitation of human trafficking victims. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Porto Alegre, Brazil – Marchers walked in single file, held up signs and wore yellow bandanas across their mouths. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Mexico City – The yellow bandanas each carried the name of an actual trafficking survivor as a reminder that real people are the victims. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Cape Town – A21's primary focus is tackling sex trafficking, Nick Caine, CEO of A21, told CNN. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Los Angeles – "We got so many encouraging words, so many car horns, people shouting their support," said A21 co-founder Christine Caine, at the LA Walk for Freedom Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: London – "There's so many things that we're divided over right now, so that when people can see we're marching for freedom, that's something where we can all say 'yes, we can all stand for that,'" she added. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Mount Maunganui, New Zealand – "I think it makes a big visual statement," she said. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Mumbai – Caine stressed that although 40 million slaves around the world can be an overwhelming number, this is something everyone can do to help stop slavery. Hide Caption 12 of 13