Thousands 'Walk for Freedom' to fight modern slavery

Selena Randhawa, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Tue October 17, 2017

On October 14 2017, tens of thousands of people around the world took part in the &quot;Walk for Freedom&quot; to help combat modern day slavery.
Organized by anti-human trafficking group &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.a21.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A21&lt;/a&gt;, the walk was held in 400 locations across 51 nations to help bring awareness and funding to stop slavery.
The walks have been held every year since 2014, to raise awareness about the estimated &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/09/19/world/global-slavery-estimates-ilo/index.html&quot;&gt;40 million&lt;/a&gt; men, women, and children who are trapped in slavery.
Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, generating more than $150 billion every year, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/tv/2016/04/08/exp-cnn-money-view-nina-dos-santos-monique-villa.cnn&quot;&gt;International Labour Organization&lt;/a&gt;.
By fundraising and rallying thousands of people to the cause, organizers hope the event will be a catalyst for the rescue and rehabilitation of human trafficking victims.
Marchers walked in single file, held up signs and wore yellow bandanas across their mouths.
The yellow bandanas each carried the name of an actual trafficking survivor as a reminder that real people are the victims.
A21&#39;s primary focus is tackling sex trafficking, Nick Caine, CEO of A21, told CNN.
&quot;We got so many encouraging words, so many car horns, people shouting their support,&quot; said A21 co-founder Christine Caine, at the LA Walk for Freedom
&quot;There&#39;s so many things that we&#39;re divided over right now, so that when people can see we&#39;re marching for freedom, that&#39;s something where we can all say &#39;yes, we can all stand for that,&#39;&quot; she added.
&quot;I think it makes a big visual statement,&quot; she said.
Caine stressed that although 40 million slaves around the world can be an overwhelming number, this is something everyone can do to help stop slavery.
&quot;All of us can put our feet on the pavement and use our steps to make a difference,&quot; she said.
