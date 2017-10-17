Thousands 'Walk for Freedom' to fight modern slavery

New York – On October 14 2017, tens of thousands of people around the world took part in the "Walk for Freedom" to help combat modern day slavery.
Copenhagen – By fundraising and rallying thousands of people to the cause, organizers hope the event will be a catalyst for the rescue and rehabilitation of human trafficking victims.
Porto Alegre, Brazil – Marchers walked in single file, held up signs and wore yellow bandanas across their mouths.
Mexico City – The yellow bandanas each carried the name of an actual trafficking survivor as a reminder that real people are the victims.
Cape Town – A21's primary focus is tackling sex trafficking, Nick Caine, CEO of A21, told CNN.
Los Angeles – "We got so many encouraging words, so many car horns, people shouting their support," said A21 co-founder Christine Caine, at the LA Walk for Freedom
London – "There's so many things that we're divided over right now, so that when people can see we're marching for freedom, that's something where we can all say 'yes, we can all stand for that,'" she added.
Mount Maunganui, New Zealand – "I think it makes a big visual statement," she said.
Mumbai – Caine stressed that although 40 million slaves around the world can be an overwhelming number, this is something everyone can do to help stop slavery.
Paris – "All of us can put our feet on the pavement and use our steps to make a difference," she said.