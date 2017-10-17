University of Maryland student indicted on hate crime charge in stabbing death

Story highlights An African-American college student "was killed because of his race," a prosecutor says

Evidence was pulled from the defendant's phone and computer, authorities say

(CNN) A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a white University of Maryland college student on a hate crime charge in the stabbing death of a black US Army lieutenant, authorities said.

Sean Urbanski is accused of killing Richard Collins III in the predawn hours of May 20 at a campus bus stop. Collins attended nearby Bowie State University.

Urbanski was a member of a Facebook group called "Alt-Reich," which spews hatred toward minorities and "especially African-Americans," police said at the time

Collins "was killed because of his race," Angela D. Alsobrooks, state's attorney for Prince George's County, told reporters.

"There was lots of digital evidence that we could look at to get a sense for the motive in this case," Alsobrooks said.

