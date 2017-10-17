Story highlights Firefighters record devastation as they head to help fight fire in Santa Rosa

They realized "this is one of those incidents that you don't think you're ever going to confront," firefighter says

Santa Rosa, California (CNN) They thought they were going to help put out a grass fire, never expecting to see a community fully engulfed in flames.

"Engine 6" from the Berkeley Fire Department decided to document the effort. (Many California fire departments and those from surrounding states would later assist in battling the wildfires.) The video now posted on YouTube gives the unique vantage point of firefighters as they race toward danger, completely unaware of the devastation they would encounter from the Tubbs Fire, one of more than 20 deadly blazes being fought in Northern California since October 8.

"A lot of times we'll try and document for training purposes," said Mike Shuken, a Berkeley firefighter and paramedic.

The 11-year veteran shot and edited the video, a gripping 10 minutes showing what his team encountered on the morning of October 9 in Santa Rosa, the community that suffered the worst damage, with nearly 3,000 residences destroyed.

"Are you serious?" One of the firefighters says in disbelief upon seeing the glow of structures.

