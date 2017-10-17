Breaking News

5 things for October 17: Politics, Philippines & ISIS, Iraq, plague, migrant deaths

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Tue October 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump-McConnell lovefest takes center stage
Trump-McConnell lovefest takes center stage

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump-McConnell lovefest takes center stage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump-McConnell lovefest takes center stage 01:41

(CNN)Meet artist Kehinde Wiley. He's been picked by Barack Obama to paint the former President's official portrait. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Politics

President Trump stood next to Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden and tried his best to have it both ways. Yes, things have been tense between the President and the Senate Majority Leader (just scroll through Trump's Twitter feed), but the pair emerged from a lunch at the White House as best buddies, according to Trump. The President knows he needs McConnell's expertise to have any hope of getting tax reform through Congress this year.
    But Trump also knows he'll need to keep his base with him, and that's why he also voiced support for Steve Bannon, his ex-chief strategist. Bannon pretty much declared war on the GOP establishment during an appearance over the weekend at the conservative Values Voter Summit and called out McConnell by name. Bannon wants deep-red conservatives to take on traditional elected Republicans in primaries. Trump said he understands Bannon's frustrations but hopes to talk him out of some of his primary targets.
    Cooper reveals Trump&#39;s flip-flopping on McConnell
    Cooper reveals Trump's flip-flopping on McConnell

      JUST WATCHED

      Cooper reveals Trump's flip-flopping on McConnell

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cooper reveals Trump's flip-flopping on McConnell 04:00

    2. The Philippines & ISIS

    Read More
    Militants linked to ISIS have been kicked out of a city in the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte said the nation's security forces liberated Marawi, a city on the southern island of Mindanao. The militants overran Marawi in May, forcing more than 350,000 residents to flee. A few thousand people were held hostage; most of them have been rescued. Duterte said a handful of militants were still holed up in the city, and it would be a few days before the military could clear them out.
    ISIS in Asia: Marawi&#39;s displaced people
    marawi idp orig_00000726

      JUST WATCHED

      ISIS in Asia: Marawi's displaced people

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    ISIS in Asia: Marawi's displaced people 02:23

    3. Iraq

    Iraqi security forces took control of Kirkuk, a strategic northern city that had been under Kurdish control for more than two years. The operation was ordered by Iraq's President, who wants to clamp down on the Kurds after they held a referendum for independence and claimed Kirkuk as their own. Kirkuk, in an oil-rich area, lies just outside the autonomous Kurdish region in northwest Iraq. Iraq's move to quell the Kurds' drive for independence worries Washington, which doesn't like seeing two of its allies in the region -- both of them critical in the fight against ISIS -- take each other on.
    Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control
    Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control

      JUST WATCHED

      Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Iraq seizes disputed city from Kurdish control 01:45

    4. The plague

    You say "plague," and most people think "the Middle Ages," but the disease is still very much a part of our lives today. Right now in Madagascar, there's a plague outbreak that's spreading at frightening speed. There have been more than 680 cases of the disease on the island nation, with 57 deaths. Madagascar has regular outbreaks of the plague, but this one is different because the infections started much earlier in the year and are in new areas, including cities.
    Plague is a bacterial infection that's typically spread through the bite of infected fleas, frequently carried by rats. Symptoms include painful, swollen lymph nodes, as well as fever, chills and coughing. It's treated with antibiotics.
    What is the plague?
    plague explainer cohen orig mg_00001604

      JUST WATCHED

      What is the plague?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What is the plague? 01:25

    5. Texas migrant deaths

    The driver of a tractor-trailer that was found in Texas over the summer -- filled with undocumented immigrants -- may end up spending the rest of his life in jail. James Matthew Bradley, 61, pleaded guilty to federal charges and faces up to life in prison. He'll be sentenced early next year.
    The truck, packed with dozens of people, was found in July in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio. The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, and 10 people died from the heat. Bradley originally told authorities he didn't know the truck was filled with people.
    Fire chief: Truck had austere conditions
    Fire chief: Truck had austere conditions

      JUST WATCHED

      Fire chief: Truck had austere conditions

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fire chief: Truck had austere conditions 00:47

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    20 points
    That's how far President Trump's approval rating for handling the federal response to hurricanes has dropped since Hurricane Maria.
    Puerto Rico desperate for supplies, FEMA aid
    Puerto Rico desperate for supplies, FEMA aid

      JUST WATCHED

      Puerto Rico desperate for supplies, FEMA aid

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Puerto Rico desperate for supplies, FEMA aid 03:40

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Pack your charger
    Who's up for a 17-hour flight? Australian airline Qantas can finally offer you one, now that it has nonstop flights to Europe.
    Gold star
    Astronomers are geeked about seeing for the first time two neutron stars collide. We're geeked about what the collision creates: gold.
    Star collision scatters gold and platinum
    Star collision scatters gold and platinum

      JUST WATCHED

      Star collision scatters gold and platinum

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Star collision scatters gold and platinum 01:28
    Locked down
    Can't get the kids to focus on their Happy Meals because they're tapping on their phones? McDonald's will let you lock those pesky little devices.
    Best. Gender. Reveal. Ever.
    After Army Spc. Christopher M. Harris was killed in Afghanistan, his pregnant wife asked his fellow soldiers to unveil the baby's gender.
    Pet pics
    Since we love our furry friends as much (or more) as our friends and family, Google Photos will now start IDing Fido and Fluffy.

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    $8 billion
    That's how much Netflix may spend next year on programming. But it won't just be for the next season of "House of Cards." The streaming company plans to release about 80 original movies in 2018. 

    AND FINALLY ...

    Mom or Dad?
    One hundred kids are asked the ultimate question: Who do you like better -- Mom or Dad? (Click to view)