5 things for October 17: Politics, Philippines & ISIS, Iraq, plague, migrant deaths

Meet artist Kehinde Wiley . He's been picked by Barack Obama to paint the former President's official portrait.

1. Politics

President Trump stood next to Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden and tried his best to have it both ways. Yes, things have been tense between the President and the Senate Majority Leader (just scroll through Trump's Twitter feed), but the pair emerged from a lunch at the White House as best buddies , according to Trump. The President knows he needs McConnell's expertise to have any hope of getting tax reform through Congress this year.

But Trump also knows he'll need to keep his base with him, and that's why he also voiced support for Steve Bannon, his ex-chief strategist. Bannon pretty much declared war on the GOP establishment during an appearance over the weekend at the conservative Values Voter Summit and called out McConnell by name. Bannon wants deep-red conservatives to take on traditional elected Republicans in primaries. Trump said he understands Bannon's frustrations but hopes to talk him out of some of his primary targets

2. The Philippines & ISIS

3. Iraq

4. The plague

You say "plague," and most people think "the Middle Ages," but the disease is still very much a part of our lives today. Right now in Madagascar, there's a plague outbreak that's spreading at frightening speed. There have been more than 680 cases of the disease on the island nation, with 57 deaths. Madagascar has regular outbreaks of the plague, but this one is different because the infections started much earlier in the year and are in new areas, including cities.

Plague is a bacterial infection that's typically spread through the bite of infected fleas, frequently carried by rats. Symptoms include painful, swollen lymph nodes, as well as fever, chills and coughing. It's treated with antibiotics.

5. Texas migrant deaths

The driver of a tractor-trailer that was found in Texas over the summer -- filled with undocumented immigrants -- may end up spending the rest of his life in jail. James Matthew Bradley, 61, pleaded guilty to federal charges and faces up to life in prison. He'll be sentenced early next year.

TODAY'S NUMBER

20 points

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Pack your charger

Who's up for a 17-hour flight? Australian airline Qantas can finally offer you one, now that it has nonstop flights to Europe

Gold star

Astronomers are geeked about seeing for the first time two neutron stars collide. We're geeked about what the collision creates : gold.

Locked down

Can't get the kids to focus on their Happy Meals because they're tapping on their phones? McDonald's will let you lock those pesky little devices

Best. Gender. Reveal. Ever.

After Army Spc. Christopher M. Harris was killed in Afghanistan, his pregnant wife asked his fellow soldiers to unveil the baby's gender.

Pet pics

Since we love our furry friends as much (or more) as our friends and family, Google Photos will now start IDing Fido and Fluffy

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$8 billion

That's how much Netflix may spend next year on programming . But it won't just be for the next season of "House of Cards." The streaming company plans to release about 80 original movies in 2018.

AND FINALLY ...

