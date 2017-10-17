White House won't say if staffers have chartered planes

Washington (CNN) The White House has declined to answer a House committee's questions about whether members of President Donald Trump's staff have chartered private or military aircraft, practices that have landed other members of the Trump administration in hot water.

Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short wrote in a letter obtained by CNN that the "White House seeks to ensure employee travel is conducted through the most economic and expeditious means of transportation available."

Short was responding to the House oversight committee, which had requested a list of "each usage" or government or charter aircraft under the Trump administration. The committee also requested information on travel policies and compliance with federal law. The September 26 request was directed to the White House and 23 government agencies.

Short's reply asserted the law applied to other executive branch agencies, but not the White House, and did not include a list of flights.

Short's letters were first reported by Politico.

