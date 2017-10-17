Trump tweets that Marino is out of consideration for drug czar

Story highlights His withdrawal comes after a joint CBS "60 Minutes" and Washington Post report

Trump said Monday he would look into the report and spoke warmly of Marino

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that Rep. Tom Marino, a Pennsylvania Republican, has withdrawn his name from consideration to become the nation's next drug czar.

"Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar," Trump tweeted. "Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!"

The congressman's withdrawal comes after a joint CBS "60 Minutes" and Washington Post report revealed that Marino took nearly $100,000 from the pharmaceutical lobby while sponsoring a bill that made it easier for drug companies to distribute opioids across American communities and thwart the Drug Enforcement Agency.

At a Rose Garden news conference on Monday, Trump said he would look into the report and spoke warmly of Marino.

"He was a very early supporter of mine, the great state of Pennsylvania," Trump said. "He is a great guy. I did see the report. We are going to look into the report. We are going to take it very seriously."