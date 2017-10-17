Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is setting a historic pace for mistruths during his time in office. Through his first 263 days in office -- which covers through October 9 -- Trump has made 1,318 false or misleading claims, according to a count maintained by The Washington Post's Fact Checker blog.

Trump added to that total, bigly, during an impromptu news conference with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following a lunch between the two men on Monday. I went through the transcript and found nine claims made by Trump that are somewhere between debatable and totally wrong. Here are the full remarks if you want to have a go at it yourself.

1. " We are probably now, despite what we read, we're probably now -- I think, at least as far as I'm concerned -- closer than ever before. And the relationship is very good."

This is Trump talking about McConnell. The idea that the frostiness of their relationship is entirely a media creation -- "despite what we read" -- is simply wrong. Don't believe me? Check Trump's Twitter feed around August 10. "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done," Trump tweeted. "Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!" Or this quote from Trump : "I said, 'Mitch, get to work and let's get it done.' They should have had that last one done. They lost by one vote. For a thing like that to happen is a disgrace, and frankly, it shouldn't have happened." Or when Trump refused to say whether McConnell should consider resigning if health care didn't pass. No one who knows anything thinks that McConnell and Trump are now -- or ever will be -- hunky dory.

2. "We are getting close to health care. We'll come up in the early- to mid-part of next year. We're going to have a vote; I think we already have the votes."