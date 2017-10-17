Trump warns McCain: 'Be careful because at some point I fight back'

Story highlights McCain cast a deciding vote against a Trump-backed health care bill

"He is not a war hero," Trump told pollster Frank Luntz in 2015

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, hours after Sen. John McCain delivered a speech that repudiated the President, warned the Arizona Republican to "be careful" because at some point he will "fight back."

The speech was a repudiation of Trump, who the Arizona Republican has long feuded with, and the worldview that catapulted him to office.

Trump told Chris Plante of "The Chris Plante Show" on Tuesday that he heard the criticism and warned McCain to be careful.

"He was taking shots at you again yesterday," Plante said. "You heard what he said yesterday, Sen\. McCain?"

